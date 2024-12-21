Video Duration 24 minutes 55 seconds
The Listening Post

Syria and the stakes for regional powers

As Syria’s new leadership takes shape, competing media narratives in Iran and Turkiye illuminate the region’s shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Contributors:
Dina Esfandiary – Senior MENA adviser, Crisis Group
Özge Genç – Visiting fellow, The Middle East Council on Global Affairs
Rahaf Aldoughli – MENA Studies Lecturer, Lancaster University
Rasha Al Aqeedi – Researcher, The Arab Gulf States Institute

On our radar:

Israel’s relentless attacks on the press continue in Gaza – the most dangerous place in the world for journalists. Ryan Kohls reports.

SpaceX’s Starlink is revolutionizing global connectivity, delivering high-speed internet almost anywhere. But with Musk’s growing satellite monopoly come questions about the potential risks of such concentrated power.

Featuring:
Joscha Abels – Political scientist
Passant Rabie – Reporter, Gizmodo
Temidayo Oniosun – Managing director, Space in Africa

Published On 21 Dec 2024