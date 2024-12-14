Images and narratives of Syria’s historic moment

With the end of the al-Assad regime and half a century of dictatorship, Syria’s media space is undergoing tumultuous changes. State TV and social media users are weaving new narratives, while the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham continues its rebrand.

Contributors:

Ibrahim Olabi – Lawyer, Guernica 37

Kholoud Helmi – Co-founder, Enab Baladi Newspaper

Rasha Elass – Editorial Director, New Lines Magazine

Zaina Erhaim – Managing Editor, Jeem

On our radar:

Israel’s latest land grab and bombing raids in Syria run counter to international law – but you would not guess it from the coverage in Western and Israeli media. Meenakshi Ravi reports.

How ‘smart cities’ make us more surveilled than ever before

As urban populations soar, surveillance is intensifying in the form of “smart cities” built around the collection of data. But beneath promises to improve services lie serious concerns for residents’ privacy and freedoms.

Featuring:

Anna Kwok – Executive Director, Hong Kong Democracy Council

Dhaksh Raj Sooriya – Senior Researcher, Surveillance Resistance Lab

Julia Angwin – Investigative Journalist