Trump’s win: The image, message and moment

Trump’s victory was as much about the political context as it was about the media moment.

Donald Trump’s shock victory in the United States election this week revealed fundamental flaws with the Democratic Party establishment, the news outlets in its corner and how they approach the voting public.

Contributors:

Adolfo Franco – Republican Strategist

Natasha Lennard – Columnist, The Intercept

Omar Baddar – Political Analyst

Osita Nwanevu – Contributing Editor, The New Republic

As Israel continues its campaign of mass killing and ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza, Israeli correspondents there have exposed the army’s intentions. Tariq Nafi has been tracking their reporting.

The Kenyan ‘manosphere’

Populated by loudmouths, shock artists and unapologetic chauvinists, the Kenyan “manosphere” is promoting an influential – and at times dangerous – take on modern masculinity.

Featuring:

Audrey Mugeni – Co-Founder, Femicide Count Kenya

Awino Okech – Professor of Feminist & Security Studies, SOAS

Onyango Otieno – Mental Health Coach & Writer