1000 days of war and the toll on Ukraine’s media

President Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to fire US missiles into Russia has brought the world’s two leading nuclear powers to a head. Western media overlooks the broader implications of this move. Inside Ukraine, journalists face the dual threats of restricted press freedoms and Russian aggression.

Contributors:

Branko Marcetic – Writer, Jacobin Magazine

Leonid Ragozin – Journalist & author

Pauline Maufrais – Ukraine program manager, Reporters Without Borders

Sevgil Musaieva – Editor-in-chief, Ukrainska Pravda

On our radar

Israel’s media and political class have united in their fury over the arrest warrants issued by the ICC for Israeli leaders. Tariq Nafi looks at the media coverage.

Silenced voices: Afghan journalism in the shadow of Taliban rule

Since the Taliban regained power, Afghanistan’s media landscape has faced severe restrictions. We sat down with the former head of Tolo News to discuss working in exile and keeping the spirit of Afghan journalism alive.

Featuring:

Lotfullah Najafizada – Former director of news, Tolo TV