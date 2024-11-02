The Gaza factor in the US election

Voters distraught over the war in Gaza are torn between Harris and Trump.

With the United States presidential election just days away, the race for the White House is too close to call.

Given the Biden administration’s support for the war in Gaza, many Arab American voters who normally vote Democrat are now leaning towards Trump, creating panic in the Democratic Party’s electoral machine.

Contributors:

Shadi Hamid – Columnist, The Washington Post

Samraa Luqman – Trump supporter

Wa’el Alzayat – CEO, Emgage

Yumna Patel – Editor-in-Chief, Mondoweiss

On our radar:

As US media outlets brace for a possible Trump victory, major publications like The Washington Post and The Los Angeles Times have chosen to withhold presidential endorsements. Meenakshi Ravi breaks down the implications of this.

Defying the military government: Myanmar’s Media Battle

More than three years after a military coup halted Myanmar’s democratic progress, journalists continue to report – often covertly or from abroad. Among them, the Mizzima network has become a symbol of the nation’s enduring struggle against military rule.

Featuring:

Mu Philista – Journalist, Kantarawaddy Times

Sein Win – Managing Editor, Mizzima

Soe Myint – Co-founder & Editor-in-Chief, Mizzima