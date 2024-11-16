Media bias, inaccuracy and the violence in Amsterdam

What one night of violence revealed about the western media’s failings on Israel and Palestine.

In the wake of an ugly eruption of violence on the streets of Amsterdam, the media coverage of the story has been put under the microscope with editors scrambling to revise headlines, rework narratives, and reframe video content.

Contributors:

Dana Mills – Writer, Local Call and +972 Magazine

Marc Owen Jones – Associate professor, Northwestern University Qatar

James North – Editor-at-large, Mondoweiss

Samira Mohyeddin – Founder, On The Line Media

On our radar

Incoming president Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk – one of his most vocal supporters – to co-lead the brand new Department of Government Efficiency. Meenakshi Ravi looks at Musk’s new role and how he could use his influence to get favourable government treatment for his companies.

The Headline Fixer

Throughout Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, critics have been tearing apart the media coverage – especially by news outlets in the United States.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has shone an often-unflattering spotlight on media coverage by mainstream US news outlets. Such failings jump out at us because they often come in the form of headlines. Historian Assal Rad explains the mission she has undertaken to "fix" misleading headlines.

Featuring:

Assal Rad – Author of State of Resistance: Politics, Culture and Identity in Modern Iran