Failing Gaza: Behind the Lens of Western Media

When political leaders speak of genocide, they repeat a timeworn mantra: “Never again.”

Over the past year, for the Palestinians of Gaza, “again” has become reality – mass casualties broadcast almost in real time by its victims.

This film is about an alternative version of that reality – the one told by major Western news organisations – and how it has provided cover for Israel’s war on Gaza.

Based on interviews with more than a dozen insiders, it lifts the curtain on the inner workings of agenda-setting outlets like CNN, the BBC and The New York Times.

Contributors:

“Adam” – journalist, CNN

“Sara” – former journalist, BBC

Ghassan Abu Sitta – reconstructive surgeon

Jodi Rudoren – former Jerusalem bureau chief, The New York Times

Jeremy Scahill – co-founder, Drop Site News

Craig Mokhiber – former senior human rights official, United Nations