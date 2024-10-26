The scramble for the White House

With Harris and Trump neck and neck, they are throwing everything they can at voters.

With less than two weeks until the United States presidential election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have embarked on a final media blitz. Turning to podcasts, both candidates are hoping to reach voters in every demographic.

Contributors:

Zack Beauchamp – Senior correspondent at Vox

Seema Mehta – Journalist at LA Times

Gloria Oladipo – Reporter at The Guardian

Paul Waldman – Journalist

On our radar:

Israel has launched another propaganda push, this time accusing Hezbollah of hiding in hospitals in Beirut. The reaction from journalists – both Lebanese and international – has told a story of its own. Meenakshi Ravi reports.

Social media on trial: Are apps designed to be addictive?

Twenty years after the advent of Facebook, the United States is witnessing a mental health crisis among teens and pre-teens. Now, Big Tech companies are being taken to court, accused of creating harmful platforms for young people.

Contributors:

Taylor Little – Plaintiff in social media legal case

Previn Warren – Trial lawyer, Motley Rice

Janis L Whitlock – Research scientist, Cornell College of Human Ecology