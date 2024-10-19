The Israeli mythmaking of Yahya Sinwar
Claims that Yahya Sinwar was hiding in tunnels surrounded by captives, beneath civilian centres in Gaza, were used to justify Israel’s genocidal assault on the enclave. The Hamas chief’s killing, above ground, following a firefight with Israeli forces, undermines many of the narratives that have come from Israeli officials and news outlets over the past year.
Meenakshi Ravi discusses the significance of this moment with Tariq Nafi.
Contributor:
Mouin Rabbani – Analyst
Israel & the UN – A Broken Relationship
The genocide in Gaza has seen the UN at its weakest and most ineffective – and Israel is twisting the knife.
Featuring:
Michael Lynk – former UN special rapporteur, occupied Palestinian territory
Ray Murphy – former peacekeeper, UNIFIL
Samira Mohyeddin – founder, On The Line Media
Amir Tibon – diplomatic correspondent, Haaretz