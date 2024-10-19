The Israeli mythmaking of Yahya Sinwar

Claims that Yahya Sinwar was hiding in tunnels surrounded by captives, beneath civilian centres in Gaza, were used to justify Israel’s genocidal assault on the enclave. The Hamas chief’s killing, above ground, following a firefight with Israeli forces, undermines many of the narratives that have come from Israeli officials and news outlets over the past year.

Meenakshi Ravi discusses the significance of this moment with Tariq Nafi.

Contributor:

Mouin Rabbani – Analyst

Israel & the UN – A Broken Relationship

The genocide in Gaza has seen the UN at its weakest and most ineffective – and Israel is twisting the knife.

Featuring:

Michael Lynk – former UN special rapporteur, occupied Palestinian territory

Ray Murphy – former peacekeeper, UNIFIL

Samira Mohyeddin – founder, On The Line Media

Amir Tibon – diplomatic correspondent, Haaretz