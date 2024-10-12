One year in, Israel’s ‘new Middle East’

The images from Israel and Gaza couldn’t be more different one year since October 7, 2023. As Israel mourned those killed and captured in a Hamas attack it had been completely unprepared for, more Palestinians were being forced from their homes when the Israeli army launched a ferocious assault on the north of the Strip.

In Israel’s mainstream media, a narrative of mourning sits alongside one of revenge. Many Israeli news outlets ignore, or at times even encourage, atrocities in Gaza.

Contributors:

Jehad Abusalim – Executive director, Institute for Palestine Studies

Nomi Bar-Yaacov – Associate fellow, Chatham House

Diana Buttu – Human rights lawyer & analyst

Haggai Matar – Executive editor, +972 Magazine

On our radar:

Israel’s unprecedented targeting of journalists has been a horrific feature of its war on Gaza. Nicholas Muirhead breaks down a particularly brutal week.

An interview with Karim Makdisi

As Lebanon falls under relentless fire from Israel, we spoke with Karim Makdisi about Israel’s psychological warfare and the desire among the political and media class to ‘remake the Middle East’.

Featuring:

Karim Makdisi – Associate professor of international politics, American University of Beirut