War on Gaza: What impact will the ICJ case have?

As the ICJ deliberates, what is the narrative in Israel about the case?

The ICJ hearings have drawn scorn as well as shock from Israel’s media punditry. In the West, however, the case has emboldened journalists to ask tougher questions of the Israeli narrative.

Lead contributors:

Oren Ziv – Reporter, +972 Magazine

Mouin Rabbani – Co-editor, Jadaliyya

Selma Carmey – Human rights lawyer

Gideon Levy – Columnist, Haaretz

Daniel Levy – President, US/Middle East Project; Former Israeli political adviser

On our radar:

Australia’s public broadcaster- ABC – fired a radio host after she shared a report on Gaza’s humanitarian crisis to her social media. Meenakshi Ravi reports on a leak showing a pro-Israel pressure group may have been involved.

Feature: Top marks for Finland

Finland’s educational drive around media literacy offers a model for educators, broadcasters and countries around the world.

Feature contributors:

Leo Pekkala – Deputy director, National Audiovisual Institute

Mari Vesanummi – Media education producer, YLE

Valtteri Kela – Finnish language teacher, Helsinki French Finnish School

Valentina Uitto – History teacher, Helsinki French Finnish School