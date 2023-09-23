Libya: Media clampdown amidst a disaster

Misinformation and media restrictions add to the chaos in the flood-stricken city of Derna. Plus, preserving Nigeria’s past in print.

As the residents of the city of Derna count their dead, authorities in eastern Libya expel news crews from the city and evade scrutiny of their role in the disaster.

Contributors:

Elham Saudi – Co-founder & director, Lawyers for Justice in Libya

Sami Zaptia – Editor-in-chief, Libya Herald

Anas El Gomati – Director, Sadeq Institute

On our radar:

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch announced his resignation this week aged 92, handing over the reins of his empire to his son. Reporter Johanna Hoes explains the implications of the long-awaited move.

Archiving Nigeria’s past in print

Fu’ad Lawal is a Nigerian journalist on a mission; to make a free online archive of the country’s newspapers since 1960. Meenakshi Ravi reports on the ambitious project aiming to bring Nigeria’s past to life.

Contributors:

Fu’ad Lawal – Founder, Archivi.Ng

Ruth Zakari – Editor-in-chief, Zikoko

Toyin Falola – Author, Decolonizing African Studies, Professor, University of Texas at Austin