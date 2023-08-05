Politics and polemics: What the coup in Niger tells us

A coup in Niger with Russia crouching on the sidelines and the airwaves. Plus the Indian journalist blowing the whistle on the state of the country’s media.

A military takeover in Niger as the Kremlin and Russian mercenaries lurk on the sidelines and the airwaves. But would Russia be any less exploitative than Niger’s old colonial masters?

Contributors:

Alexis Akwagyiram – Managing editor, Semafor Africa

Mathieu Oliver – Journalist, Jeune Afrique

Aanu Adeoye – West Africa correspondent, Financial Times

Delina Goxho – Security analyst

On our radar:

China wants its citizens to be on the lookout – online – for spies. Johanna Hoes looks at their tips and tricks for spotting the difference between work and espionage.

India’s media whistleblower

“India’s media is one of its biggest problems right now,” says veteran Indian journalist Ravish Kumar, offering a sobering temperature check on the country’s news media ahead of an upcoming election.

Contributor:

Ravish Kumar – Former host, NDTV India