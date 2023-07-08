The pillage of Jenin: Israel’s spin wears thin

After the worst attack on the West Bank in 20 years, Israel falls back on propaganda. But to what effect? Plus, the role of cultural consultants in Hollywood.

In the aftermath of one of the worst Israeli military attacks on the occupied West Bank in 20 years, the Israeli government takes issue with the global media’s coverage of the violence.

Contributors:

Amjad Iraqi – Senior editor, +972 Magazine

Gil Hoffman – Executive director, HonestReporting

Sarit Michaeli – International advocacy officer, B’Tselem

Tariq Kenney-Shawa – Journalist and US policy fellow, Al-Shabaka

On our radar:

The chaos at Elon Musk’s Twitter – the Muskverse – has left the field open for competitors. Producer Meenakshi Ravi reports on the latest one – Threads – a new “text-based conversation” app launched by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

Hollywood’s latest role: The Cultural Consultant

Producer Flo Phillips explores the role of cultural consultants – are they really helping make Hollywood a better place or are they a substitute for real change?

Contributors:

Anamik Saha – Communications and cultural studies lecturer, Goldsmiths

Raeshem Nijhon – Cofounder, Culture House

Edna Liliana Valencia Murillo – Cultural consultant, Disney’s 2021 animated film Encanto