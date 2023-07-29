The video that shattered the silence around Manipur

Internet blackouts, media silence and political neglect – the case of the Indian state of Manipur. Plus, reporting conflict using satellite imagery.

A viral video revealing a shocking case of sexual assault has put the northeastern Indian state of Manipur on the radar and shed light on a place that the mainstream media has paid scant attention to.

Contributors:

Anubha Bhonsle – Founder, Newsworthy

Samrat Choudhury – Journalist and author, Northeast India: A Political History

Patricia Mukhim – Editor, The Shillong Times

Sushant Singh – Consulting editor, The Caravan; senior fellow, Centre for Policy Research

On our radar:

Israelis are describing the fight over judicial reform as a looming civil war. Producer Tariq Nafi looks at how the Israeli media has covered the story.

Satellite imagery: the final frontier for news?

Satellites have entered the newsroom, but are they the all-seeing eye their makers claim them to be? Producer Ahmed Madi reports on the stories they are telling – and the stories they aren’t.

Contributors:

Michael Cruickshank – Geospatial analyst and open-source journalist

Chris Quilty – Satellite and space industry analyst; CEO, Quilty Analytics

Lisa Parks – Director, Global Media Technologies & Cultures Lab; author, Cultures in Orbit: Satellites and the Televisual