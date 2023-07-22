Trouble in Tinseltown: Actors and writers on strike

US film and TV actors and writers unite in historic double strike against studios and streaming giants. Plus, Spain – where football, politics and media collide.

For the first time in 63 years, Hollywood actors have joined writers in a double strike against studio powerhouses, demanding better pay, fairer working conditions, and protections from present and future AI threats.

Contributors:

Miranda Banks – Media professor, Loyola Marymount University’s School of Film and Television

Daheli Hall – Writer and actor

Meg James – Senior entertainment writer, Los Angeles Times

Sharon Waxman – CEO and founder, The Wrap

On our radar:

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the United States this past week in an attempt to smooth over some diplomatic tensions. Meenakshi Ravi reports on the ceremonies and spectacle of the visit.

The politics behind football’s greatest rivalry

Spanish voters head to the polls in a general election that could result in the strongest showing for the far right since the days of the Franco dictatorship. Flo Phillips explores the role football has played, and still plays, in Spanish politics and propaganda.

Contributors:

Guillem Balague – Football journalist and commentator

Sid Lowe – Author of Fear and Loathing in La Liga

Alejandro Quiroga – Reader in Spanish history, Newcastle University