Silvio Berlusconi: Media mogul and master politician
Berlusconi’s political career was powered by his media might – and he pioneered a brash brand of demagoguery. Plus, reporting on your own military in a time of conflict.
In death, as in life, Silvio Berlusconi dominates the headlines. He was a man whose legacy across media, popular culture and politics is not confined just to Italy.
Contributors:
Roberto D’Alimonte – Professor, LUISS Guido Carli University
Serena Danna – Deputy director, Open
Paolo Gerbaudo – Reader in digital politics, King’s College London
Silvia Sciorilli Borrelli – Milan correspondent, Financial Times
On our radar:
Donald Trump’s legal charges are piling up, but his campaign for re-election is still on. Flo Phillips discusses how the former US president has been using his numerous legal battles as fodder for his re-election campaign and the media attention he has been attracting.
Truth-telling in a time of war
Covering a war is hard – harder still when you’re investigating your own military.
Contributors:
Lucy Kassa – Ethiopian journalist
Anna Myroniuk – Investigative reporter, Kyiv Independent
Norman Solomon – Author of War Made Invisible and media critic