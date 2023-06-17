Silvio Berlusconi: Media mogul and master politician

Berlusconi’s political career was powered by his media might – and he pioneered a brash brand of demagoguery. Plus, reporting on your own military in a time of conflict.

In death, as in life, Silvio Berlusconi dominates the headlines. He was a man whose legacy across media, popular culture and politics is not confined just to Italy.

Contributors:

Roberto D’Alimonte – Professor, LUISS Guido Carli University

Serena Danna – Deputy director, Open

Paolo Gerbaudo – Reader in digital politics, King’s College London

Silvia Sciorilli Borrelli – Milan correspondent, Financial Times

On our radar:

Donald Trump’s legal charges are piling up, but his campaign for re-election is still on. Flo Phillips discusses how the former US president has been using his numerous legal battles as fodder for his re-election campaign and the media attention he has been attracting.

Truth-telling in a time of war

Covering a war is hard – harder still when you’re investigating your own military.

Contributors:

Lucy Kassa – Ethiopian journalist

Anna Myroniuk – Investigative reporter, Kyiv Independent

Norman Solomon – Author of War Made Invisible and media critic