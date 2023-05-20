Erdogan’s media domination and the vote in Turkey

President Erdogan’s dominating media presence helps him take Turkey’s tightly fought election to a run-off. Plus, is the media making the Sino-America divide worse?

With President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the verge of re-election in the second round next week, what’s next for what is left of Turkish journalism?

Contributors:

Mustafa Akyol – Senior Fellow, Cato Institute

Ravza Kavakci Kan – AK Party Member of Parliament

Seren Selvin Korkmaz – Co-founder, IstanPol Institute & Lecturer, Stockholm University

Güney Yildiz – Researcher & Analyst

On our radar:

Another death in Guatemala. Producer Flo Phillips reports on elPeriódico, the investigative magazine forced to close after coming into conflict with the powers that be.

US vs China: The (cold) war of words

Reflecting tensions or creating them? Producer Meenakshi Ravi looks at the media’s role in the geopolitical staredown between two of the world’s great economic and military powers – China and the United States.

Contributors:

Kaiser Kuo – Host, Sinica Podcast

Lizzi Lee – Journalist, Wall Street TV

Einar Tangen – Senior Fellow, Taihe Institute & Founder, Asia Narratives