Israel’s Automated Occupation: Jerusalem

Tariq Nafi examines Israel’s surveillance in Jerusalem, and digs into the secretive Israeli unit responsible for spying on and blackmailing Palestinians.

Palestinian existence in Jerusalem is under threat – carefully watched, recorded and restricted. In the Old City’s narrow streets and alleys, cameras are inescapable.

In the second episode of a two-part special, Tariq Nafi reports from the occupied West Bank, on how Israel’s surveillance machine infiltrates the lives of Palestinians. He also speaks with a former Israeli lieutenant in Unit 8200 – the elite intelligence unit responsible for spying on Palestinians.

Contributors:

Rula Jamal – Head of Monitoring & Documentation, Al Haq

Jalal Abukhater – Writer

Amal Sumarin – Silwan resident

Helga Tawil-Souri – Associate Professor, NYU

Israeli former Lieutenant Eli – Unit 8200

