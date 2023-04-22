Six months of Elon Musk’s Twitterverse

Since Musk took over Twitter, the platform has changed for the worse, from reinstating previously banned accounts to wide-scale staff layoffs. Plus, the squeeze on Venezuela’s media.

Twitter, the damage that Elon Musk has done to the brand and the journalists who can’t quite quit the platform

Contributors:

Bobby Allyn – technology reporter, NPR

Matt Binder – reporter, Mashable

Shirin Ghaffary – senior social media correspondent, VOX

Amanda Silberling – senior culture writer, TechCrunch

On our radar:

Fox News settles with Dominion Voting Systems. “The Big Lie” came with a big price tag, but producer Flo Phillips explains how the conservative news network got away with a lot more than it paid for.

Venezuela’s alternative media movement

The social infrastructure in Venezuela is collapsing, and when journalists bring that up, they have to contend with President Nicolás Maduro’s government and its authoritarian tendencies. Producer Ryan Kohls looks at the media outlets driven underground in Maduro’s Venezuela.

Contributors:

Daniela Alvarado – The Press & Society Institute of Venezuela

Laura Helena Castillo Rodríguez – co-founder, El Bus TV

Roberto Deniz – journalist, Armando.info

Vladimir Villegas – host, Vladimir Villegas TV