Six months of Elon Musk’s Twitterverse
Since Musk took over Twitter, the platform has changed for the worse, from reinstating previously banned accounts to wide-scale staff layoffs. Plus, the squeeze on Venezuela’s media.
Twitter, the damage that Elon Musk has done to the brand and the journalists who can’t quite quit the platform
Contributors:
Bobby Allyn – technology reporter, NPR
Matt Binder – reporter, Mashable
Shirin Ghaffary – senior social media correspondent, VOX
Amanda Silberling – senior culture writer, TechCrunch
On our radar:
Fox News settles with Dominion Voting Systems. “The Big Lie” came with a big price tag, but producer Flo Phillips explains how the conservative news network got away with a lot more than it paid for.
Venezuela’s alternative media movement
The social infrastructure in Venezuela is collapsing, and when journalists bring that up, they have to contend with President Nicolás Maduro’s government and its authoritarian tendencies. Producer Ryan Kohls looks at the media outlets driven underground in Maduro’s Venezuela.
Contributors:
Daniela Alvarado – The Press & Society Institute of Venezuela
Laura Helena Castillo Rodríguez – co-founder, El Bus TV
Roberto Deniz – journalist, Armando.info
Vladimir Villegas – host, Vladimir Villegas TV