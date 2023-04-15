US intel leaks and the war in Ukraine

Washington scrambles to do damage control after a major leak of US classified documents, revealing sensitive information on the war in Ukraine. Plus, street papers are providing homeless vendors with a source of income and a voice.

Washington is dealing with the biggest United States intelligence leak in a decade. Among the secrets already revealed: sensitive information on the war in Ukraine and evidence of the US spying on its allies. American officials are in diplomatic damage control mode, trying to manage the coverage of a story that shows no sign of letting up.

Contributors:

Anatol Lieven – Eurasia programme director, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Anton Barbashin – Editorial director, Riddle

Idrees Ali – National security correspondent, Reuters

Lucy Birge – Russian media specialist and open-source researcher

On our radar:

Producer Flo Phillips looks into leaks of a different kind at Fox News. An upcoming lawsuit and a bunch of private text messages, made public, turn an interview with former President Donald Trump into an awkward affair.

Street papers changing the perception of homelessness

“Street papers” are part of the media landscape worldwide – providing the unhoused vendors who sell them an income, and the audiences that read them stories surrounding homelessness. Producer Johanna Hoes looks into Street Roots, a paper based in Portland, Oregon, telling the word on the street, from the ground up.

Contributors:

Israel Bayer – Director, International Network of Street Papers North America

Dumpsta D – Vendor and poet, Street Roots

Karen Flemming – Vendor, Street Roots

Chris Herring – Professor of sociology, UCLA

Nettie Johnson – Vendor and writer, Street Roots

DeVon Pouncey – Vendor program director, Street Roots

Kaia Sand – Executive director, Street Roots