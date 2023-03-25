Trump: Indictment, incitement … 2024 candidate?

Trump uses the possibility of an arrest to fundraise and rile up his base. Plus, the squeeze on Nicaragua’s journalists under President Ortega.

When former United States president Donal Trump posted news of his imminent indictment, it set off a wave of headlines. News coverage in the US was divided along standard partisan lines, and all of them were fodder for Trump’s 2024 campaign machine.

Contributors:

Ankush Khardori – Former federal prosecutor; contributing editor, New York Magazine

Jon Allsop – Journalist

John Nichols – Co-Author, The Death and Life of American Journalism; national affairs correspondent, The Nation

Jennifer Stromer-Galley – Professor of Information Studies, Syracuse University

On our radar:

Within days of the International Criminal Court’s indictment of Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, the Kremlin orchestrated a photo op with the president of China. The message: that Russia does not stand alone. Producer Johanna Hoes has more.

Nicaragua: Hell for journalists

What is life like for journalists in Nicaragua? In the 15 years President Daniel Ortega has been in power, the country has become a living hell for journalists. The Listening Post’s Tariq Nafi reports on how the one-time poster child of the international left turned into an enemy of the press and the journalists in Nicaragua who continue to show resistance.

Contributors:

Carlos Fernando Chamorro – Director, Esta Semana

Journalist – Founder, Confidencial

Bianca Jagger – Human rights advocate