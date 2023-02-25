Nigeria: Can Peter Obi’s online appeal win enough votes?
As Nigerians head to the polls, will the force of social media get Peter Obi the top job? Plus, Ukrainian journalists on life and work in a country under attack.
An electric election campaign has come to an end in Nigeria as voting gets under way for a new president. With a new generation of politically engaged voters, widespread disillusionment with the status quo and a surprise candidate polling strongly, could this election be the inflection point many Nigerians talk about?
Contributors:
Ayisha Osori – Director of the Executive Vice President’s Office, Open Society Foundations
Joachim MacEbong – Senior analyst, Stears
Bukola Adebayo – Correspondent, Context Newsroom
On our radar:
In Tunisia, there has been a sudden and sharp tightening of screws on critics of President Kais Saied. Producer Johanna Hoes has been tracking the string of high-profile arrests.
What has war meant for Ukraine’s media?
A year after Russia’s invasion of their country, Ukrainian journalists speak about the toll of war on them and their profession.
Contributors:
Marichka Padalko – TV anchor, 1+1
Lina Kushch – Secretary general, Union of Journalists of Ukraine
Evgeniy Maloletka – Photojournalist