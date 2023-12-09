The Gospel: Israel turns to a new AI system in the Gaza war

The role of AI-enhanced warfare in the killing fields of Gaza. Plus, Mariam Barghouti on the intensifying violence in the West Bank.

More than 60 days into the Israel-Gaza war, two Israeli news outlets – +972 magazine and Local Call – published a report on The Gospel, a new artificial intelligence system deployed in Gaza.

The AI helps generate new targets at an unprecedented rate, allowing the Israeli military to loosen its already permissive constraints on the killing of civilians.

Contributors:

Marwa Fatafta – MENA Policy and Advocacy Director, Access Now

Omar Shakir – Israel and Palestine Director, Human Rights Watch

Sophia Goodfriend – Journalist

Tal Mimran – Former legal adviser, Israeli Ministry of Justice and Israeli military

On our radar:

The exchange of hostages between Israel and Hamas late last month created some challenges for the Netanyahu government – and its messaging. Producer Meenakshi Ravi looks at how Israeli media has been reporting on the story.

Mariam Barghouti: “The media is complicit in the Gaza war”

As the world is focused on the events unfolding in Gaza, Israel has also escalated its attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, where Hamas has no authority or military presence. Journalist Mariam Barghouti joins us to discuss the intensification of surveillance technologies, the clamp down on speech and the rise of violence in the West Bank.

Contributor:

Mariam Barghouti – Palestinian Writer and Journalist