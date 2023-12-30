Genocide in Gaza: The coverage of Israel’s war
In this special edition, we compile our reporting on Israel’s war on Gaza – documenting the information war as it has played out since October 7.
In 17 years of The Listening Post, we have never seen a story anything like Israel’s war on Gaza.
It has been a turning point for the world order as we know it and its media ecosystem – which is why, since October 7, we have covered nothing else.
In this special edition, we compiled our reporting on the Gaza war over the past 12 weeks. The extent of the brutality, a genocide unfolding in plain sight; the sheer volume of disinformation, designed to defend the indefensible; and the complicity of so many Western news outlets – repeatedly exposed for failing to question Israeli propaganda, then spreading it.
Contributors:
Ariella Aïsha Azoulay – Professor of Modern Culture & Media, Brown University
Azad Essa – Author, Hostile Homelands
Daniel Levy – President, US/Middle East Project
Orly Noy – Journalist, Human Rights Advocate
Omar Al-Ghazzi – Associate Professor of Media & Communications, London School of Economics
Rami Younis – Journalist; Former host On the Other Hand, Makan 33
Ramzy Baroud – Editor-in-Chief, Palestine Chronicle
Sarah Leah Whitson – Executive Director, DAWN
Swasti Rao – Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies & Analyses
Yara Eid – Palestinian Journalist in Gaza
Yumna Patel – Palestine News Director, Mondoweiss