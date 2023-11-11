US media on Israel-Gaza: What’s lacking?

Amidst the din of war, is US coverage of Israel-Gaza as good as it needs to be? Plus, in India – on TV and online, overwhelming support for Israel’s war.

Freedom of expression is under the gun in the Land of the Free. We look at what media in the United States is missing in Israel’s war on Gaza – and why it matters.

Contributors:

Noura Erakat – Associate Professor, Rutgers University

Abdallah Fayyad – Journalist; Former Member, Boston Globe Editorial Board

Alex Kane – Senior Reporter, Jewish Currents

Jack Mirkinson – Acting Senior Editor, The Nation

On our radar:

The vast majority of mainstream outlets in the US are corporate-owned. Nic Muirhead reports on how publicly-funded broadcasters in the Anglosphere are taking heat over their coverage of the Gaza story.

‘India Stands With Israel’

Indo-Israeli relations have been on the upswing for the past few years. And in this war, Indians have been showing their support through posts online, and rants on TV with some disinformation thrown in, to skew how this conflict is understood. Meenakshi Ravi reports.

Contributors:

Azad Essa – Author, Hostile Homelands; Journalist, Middle East Eye

Pooja Chaudhuri – Researcher and Trainer, Bellingcat

Swasti Rao – Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses