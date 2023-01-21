The Twitter Files: The deep state connection

The Twitter Files reveal the company’s secret relationship with the US government. Plus, SLAPPs – the tool used by the powerful to silence critical journalism.

The stories that have come out of the Twitter Files have touched on much more than institutional bias – revealing that, for years, Twitter has been pressured by some very powerful institutions to suppress, moderate and in some cases amplify its content.

But given that Elon Musk was also selective with what he chose to hand over to reporters – what are we not seeing in the Twitter Files?

Contributors:

Ben Wallace-Wells – Staff writer, The New Yorker

Eli Clifton – Senior adviser, Quincy Institute

Evan Greer – Director, Fight for the Future

Angelo Carusone – President, Media Matters for America

On our radar:

The killing of yet another Palestinian by Israeli soldiers has led to more misinformation from the army – that Israeli news outlets then dutifully report. Flo Phillips reports on how these shifting narratives keep playing out.

The Menace of SLAPPs

A SLAPP – a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation – is a type of legal case deployed against journalists, academics and public interest activists. Meenakshi Ravi explains how SLAPPs have become a regular tool to try and silence journalistic work.

Contributors:

Caroline Kean – Media litigation specialist and partner, Wiggin LLP

Paul Radu – Investigative journalist and co-founder, Organized Crime & Corruption Reporting Project

Annelie Östlund – Investigative journalist, Realtid