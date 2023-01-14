Riots in Brazil: Bolsonarism is down but not out

Days after President Lula Da Silva is sworn in, a conspiracy-fuelled mob targets the seat of government in Brazil. Plus, the Italian Mafia take to TikTok.

The recent invasion of Brazil’s democratic institutions, days after President Lula da Silva was sworn in, looks like a carbon copy of the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol in the United States.

Like MAGA Americans, many of Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters have been radicalised online and, as the Trump-Bolsonaro effect hits Brazil, the country’s issues with misinformation are exposed.

Contributors:

David Nemer – Assistant professor, University of Virginia

Charlotte Peet – Journalist

Gustavo Ribeiro – Founder, The Brazilian Report

Rose Marie Santini – Professor, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and Director, NetLab

On our radar:

In Belarus this week, reporters from what was once the country’s top independent news outlet went on trial. Meenakshi Ravi reports on Alexander Lukashenko’s crackdown on journalists that looks Putin-esque.

The Mafia’s TikTok takeover

Elements of the Italian underworld are surfacing online. Flo Phillips reports from Rome on the Mafia’s new stomping ground – TikTok.

Contributors:

Alessandra Dolci – Deputy prosecutor, Milan Anti-Mafia Directorate

Nico Falco – Journalist, Fanpage

Marcello Ravveduto – Professor of digital public history, University of Salerno