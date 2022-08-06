India: Narratives of division and hate
A documentary edition of the show looks at rising intolerance and xenophobia in India as toxic narratives flood the airwaves and the internet.
India is at a dangerous moment.
The voices of Hindutva – Hindu supremacy – are ascending, spreading division and hate speech.
It has worked its way through the body politic like a slow-acting poison.
And the effect on the secular fabric of the Indian republic and the lives of minorities – especially Muslims – has proven toxic, at times deadly.
Contributors:
Kanchan Gupta – Senior adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
Manisha Pande – Executive editor, Newslaundry
Arvind Rajagopal – Professor of Media Studies, NYU
Shahrukh Alam – Advocate and columnist
Gregory Stanton – President, Genocide Watch
