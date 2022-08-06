India: Narratives of division and hate

A documentary edition of the show looks at rising intolerance and xenophobia in India as toxic narratives flood the airwaves and the internet.

India is at a dangerous moment.

The voices of Hindutva – Hindu supremacy – are ascending, spreading division and hate speech.

It has worked its way through the body politic like a slow-acting poison.

And the effect on the secular fabric of the Indian republic and the lives of minorities – especially Muslims – has proven toxic, at times deadly.

Contributors:

Kanchan Gupta – Senior adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

Manisha Pande – Executive editor, Newslaundry

Arvind Rajagopal – Professor of Media Studies, NYU

Shahrukh Alam – Advocate and columnist

Gregory Stanton – President, Genocide Watch