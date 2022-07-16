GotaGoHome: The hashtag that defined Sri Lanka’s revolution

A social media-fuelled mass protest movement has forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee Sri Lanka. Plus, local journalists in India and the challenges they face.

Social media users and their smartphones have driven and documented protests that ended the presidency of Sri Lanka’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Even mainstream media outlets have been forced to assess the sort of coverage they do.

Contributors:

Nalaka Gunawardene – Media analyst

Vindhya Buthpitiya – Anthropologist, University of St Andrews

Bhavani Fonseka – Human rights lawyer

Sanjana Hattotuwa – Research fellow, The Disinfo Project

On our radar:

Bashar al-Assad’s latest Aleppo visit was a PR hit. Tariq Nafi has more on the highly symbolic visit that provided plenty of media opportunities.

India’s local journalism under pressure

Being a local journalist in India is fraught with challenges. We speak to two journalists – one from Indian-administered Kashmir and the other from Chhattisgarh – about the pressures they face.

Contributors:

Kamal Shukla – Editor, Bhumkal Samachar

Anuradha Bhasin – Executive editor, Kashmir Times