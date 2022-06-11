How a TV moment sparked a diplomatic crisis for India

A spokesperson from India’s ruling party triggers a foreign relations nightmare with a bigoted comment on live TV. Plus, Big Oil’s big lies.

An international backlash from more than 15 Muslim-majority countries is rattling India’s ruling BJP – and it all started with one comment on a news talk show.

Contributors:

Suhasini Haidar – Diplomatic Editor, The Hindu

Nikhil Mehra – Lawyer

Pratik Sinha – Co-founder, Alt News

Hartosh Singh Bal – Political Editor, Caravan Magazine

On our radar:

The investigation into the 2021 storming of the US Capitol hits prime time TV. Producer Flo Phillips asks, do enough Americans care?

Big Oil Propaganda: From Advertorials to Instagram

There’s a global energy crisis – but it’s not the gas shortages, it’s the pollution and propaganda by Big Oil.

Contributors:

Molly Taft – Staff writer, Earther/Gizmodo

Amy Westervelt – Founder, Critical Frequency Podcast Network & Investigative Journalist

Geoffrey Supran – Research fellow, Harvard University