How a TV moment sparked a diplomatic crisis for India
A spokesperson from India’s ruling party triggers a foreign relations nightmare with a bigoted comment on live TV. Plus, Big Oil’s big lies.
An international backlash from more than 15 Muslim-majority countries is rattling India’s ruling BJP – and it all started with one comment on a news talk show.
Contributors:
Suhasini Haidar – Diplomatic Editor, The Hindu
Nikhil Mehra – Lawyer
Pratik Sinha – Co-founder, Alt News
Hartosh Singh Bal – Political Editor, Caravan Magazine
On our radar:
The investigation into the 2021 storming of the US Capitol hits prime time TV. Producer Flo Phillips asks, do enough Americans care?
Big Oil Propaganda: From Advertorials to Instagram
There’s a global energy crisis – but it’s not the gas shortages, it’s the pollution and propaganda by Big Oil.
Contributors:
Molly Taft – Staff writer, Earther/Gizmodo
Amy Westervelt – Founder, Critical Frequency Podcast Network & Investigative Journalist
Geoffrey Supran – Research fellow, Harvard University