Shireen Abu Akleh: ‘Assassinated in cold blood’

Killed by the Israeli army, journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was ‘the voice of events in Palestine’. Plus, the Wagner Group’s disinformation in Mali.

Impunity in the holy land. Will Israel be held to account for killing Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh?

Contributor:

Diana Buttu – Human rights lawyer and former adviser, Palestine Liberation Organization

On our radar:

Has the tide turned in Sri Lanka? Producer Meenakshi Ravi looks at how media outlets in the country are changing their tune on the Rajapaksa government.

Russian media mercenaries

The Russian mercenaries and misinformation messing with politics in Africa.

Contributors:

Cayley Clifford – South African Institute of International Affairs

Benjamin Roger – Journalist, Jeune Afrique

Séga Diarrah – Media owner, Maliactu