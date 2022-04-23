Pakistan: A political crisis and a polarised media

Pakistan’s media is in a lose-lose situation – caught between politicians and the military. Plus, the crushing of speech in Bangladesh.

In the weeks since Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from government, he has been conducting an aggressive campaign – on the ground and online – to get himself back into office. And it has put the country’s media outlets in a difficult position, especially when reporters remain beholden to who really runs the country: the military.

Contributors:

Amber Shamsi – Director, Centre for Excellence in Journalism

Hamid Mir – Host, Geo News

Asad Ali Toor – Founder and host, Asad Toor Uncensored

Rabia Mehmood – Co-founder and host, Naya Daur Media

On our radar:

The hatred and violence against Muslims in India are getting worse. Producer Tariq Nafi explains how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence says more than words ever could.

Digital oppression in Bangladesh:

Bangladesh – where the government uses lawfare against journalists and voices of dissent.

Contributors:

Zyma Islam – Reporter, The Daily Star

Jyotirmoy Barua – Lawyer

Kanak Sarwar – Journalist and YouTuber

Anisul Huq – Bangladesh’s minister for law, justice and parliamentary affairs