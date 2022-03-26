How is Ukraine fighting the media war?

Weapons in Ukraine’s media war: a TV-ready president and digitally savvy citizens. Plus, North Korean defectors turned YouTubers.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages on, the Ukrainians are responding with a digitally armed resistance led by their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Contributors:

Veronika Melkozerova – Executive editor, the New Voice of Ukraine

Maria Avdeeva – Disinformation researcher

Natalia Antelava – Editor-in-chief, Coda Story

Bohdan Nahaylo – Chief editor, Kyiv Post

On our radar:

When the British royal family visits former colonies or countries in the Commonwealth, the idea is to cement ties, generate some positive headlines. But as producer Meenakshi Ravi explains, the latest royal tour of the Caribbean is not going as planned.

Defectors turned Vloggers: North Korean YouTube Stars

The Listening Post’s Johanna Hoes, from Seoul, on the North Korean YouTubers showing a different side of a country we know too little about.

Contributors:

Pak Yusung – North Korean defector & YouTuber, ‘North Korean Man Like a Feather’

Kum Young Choi – North Korean defector & YouTuber ‘Aoji Unni’

Sokeel Park – South Korea country director, Liberty in North Korea

Kyong Yoon – Professor of Cultural Studies, University of British Columbia