Censorship, arrests, shutdowns: Putin crushes Russian media

Having taken the country to war, Putin is also pushing it into an information black hole. Journalists are being controlled, silenced and even driven out.

Russia is experiencing a Stalinesque crackdown on reporting that smacks of the Soviet era; the mere mention of the word “war” in relation to Ukraine can now land journalists in prison for up to 15 years.

Contributors:

Michael Nacke – Journalist & vlogger

Jason Corcoran – Journalist

Vera Tolz – Professor of Russian Studies, the University of Manchester

Natalia Antelava – Editor-in-chief, codastory.com

On our radar:

While many countries have spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine, one of Russia’s main trading partners, China, has remained officially neutral. However, as producer Flo Phillips details, the media output coming from China tells a different story.

Dozhd’s demise

Is this the final chapter in the story of Dozhd, Russia’s sole remaining independent TV channel?

Contributor:

Ekaterina Kotrikadze – News director & host, Dozhd