Ukraine: US and Russia battle for narrative supremacy

The US’s preemptive intelligence strikes and Russia’s staged TV moments – the theatre of the Ukraine crisis. And, Afghan media six months since the Taliban’s takeover.

On the borderline: Russian troops await their orders, misinformation abounds and the news lens remains trained on Ukraine.

Contributors:

Ruslan Deynychenko – Executive director, StopFake.Org (Ukranian)

Nina Jankowicz – Author, How to Lose the Information War & fellow, The Wilson Center

Bret Schafer – Senior fellow, The German Marshall Fund of the United States

Branko Marcetic – Staff writer, Jacobin magazine

On our radar:

Are they anti-Semitic or just pro-Palestinian? The German state broadcaster fires more journalists over accusations of anti-Semitism. Producer Flo Phillips looks at the purging of certain voices in the German media.

Six months since the Taliban: Afghanistan’s ‘news desert’

Thousands of kilometres from home and the story they still long to cover. At least these exiled Afghan journalists are safe.

Contributors:

Lotfullah Najafizada – Former director, Tolo News

Zaki Daryabi – Publisher, Etilaat Roz

Shogofa Sediqi – Journalist & former director, Zan TV

Hamida Aman – Founder, Radio Begum