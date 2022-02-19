Ukraine: US and Russia battle for narrative supremacy
The US’s preemptive intelligence strikes and Russia’s staged TV moments – the theatre of the Ukraine crisis. And, Afghan media six months since the Taliban’s takeover.
On the borderline: Russian troops await their orders, misinformation abounds and the news lens remains trained on Ukraine.
Contributors:
Ruslan Deynychenko – Executive director, StopFake.Org (Ukranian)
Nina Jankowicz – Author, How to Lose the Information War & fellow, The Wilson Center
Bret Schafer – Senior fellow, The German Marshall Fund of the United States
Branko Marcetic – Staff writer, Jacobin magazine
On our radar:
Are they anti-Semitic or just pro-Palestinian? The German state broadcaster fires more journalists over accusations of anti-Semitism. Producer Flo Phillips looks at the purging of certain voices in the German media.
Six months since the Taliban: Afghanistan’s ‘news desert’
Thousands of kilometres from home and the story they still long to cover. At least these exiled Afghan journalists are safe.
Contributors:
Lotfullah Najafizada – Former director, Tolo News
Zaki Daryabi – Publisher, Etilaat Roz
Shogofa Sediqi – Journalist & former director, Zan TV
Hamida Aman – Founder, Radio Begum