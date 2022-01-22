Boris Johnson takes a swipe at the BBC
Amidst a serious challenge to his seat, the British prime minister lashes out against the BBC. Plus, a radio station broadcasting into North Korea.
PartyGate in the United Kingdom: Boris Johnson, the BBC and the art of distraction.
Contributors:
Mic Wright – Media critic and journalist
Marie Le Conte – Journalist and author
Robin Aitken – Former BBC reporter and author of ‘Can We Trust the BBC?’
Marcus Ryder – Visiting Professor in Media Diversity, Birmingham City University and former BBC News Executive Producer
On our radar:
Two more reporters working the drug and crime beat are murdered in Mexico – there’s no more dangerous place to do journalism.
Breaking North Korea’s Radio Silence
Content from the outside world – news and entertainment – is finding its way to North Korean audiences.
Contributors:
Lee Kwang Baek – President and presenter, Unification Media Group
Jeongcheol Lee – Defector and editor, UMG Radio
Sokeel Park – Country Director, Liberty In North Korea
Jieun Baek – Fellow, Belfer Center and author of ‘North Korea’s Hidden Revolution’