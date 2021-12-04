WHO says preliminary evidence indicates an ‘increased risk of reinfection with Omicron’ but information is limited.
Omicron coverage in overdrive
The new coronavirus variant has driven frenzied coverage – but with little known for sure, how much is accurate? And, we uncover the story behind the rise of K-drama.
A new coronavirus variant has brought uncertainty back into the pandemic story. With scientists and journalists racing to understand Omicron, news audiences have been left with more questions than answers.
Contributors:
Kai Kupferschmidt – Contributing Correspondent, Science Magazine
Jon Allsop – Writer, Columbia Journalism Review
Monica Gandhi – Infectious Diseases Doctor, University of California San Francisco
Mosa Moshabela – Deputy Vice Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu-Natal
On our radar:
Russian state-funded news network RT threatens to sue Meduza, an independent media outlet, over a T-shirt. Producer Flo Phillips tells Richard Gizbert why the words “foreign agent” are at the centre of the dispute.
K-Drama: Riding the Korean Wave
Binge-worthy content, slick production, romantic storylines – the story behind South Korea’s rise as a cultural superpower.
Contributors:
Lee Ki-hyuk – Chief Strategy Officer, Studio Dragon
Seok Kyeong Hong – Professor of Communications, Seoul University
Kyong Yoon – Associate Professor of Cultural Studies, University of British Columbia
