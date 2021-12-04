Omicron coverage in overdrive

The new coronavirus variant has driven frenzied coverage – but with little known for sure, how much is accurate? And, we uncover the story behind the rise of K-drama.

A new coronavirus variant has brought uncertainty back into the pandemic story. With scientists and journalists racing to understand Omicron, news audiences have been left with more questions than answers.

Contributors:

Kai Kupferschmidt – Contributing Correspondent, Science Magazine

Jon Allsop – Writer, Columbia Journalism Review

Monica Gandhi – Infectious Diseases Doctor, University of California San Francisco

Mosa Moshabela – Deputy Vice Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu-Natal

On our radar:

Russian state-funded news network RT threatens to sue Meduza, an independent media outlet, over a T-shirt. Producer Flo Phillips tells Richard Gizbert why the words “foreign agent” are at the centre of the dispute.

K-Drama: Riding the Korean Wave

Binge-worthy content, slick production, romantic storylines – the story behind South Korea’s rise as a cultural superpower.

Contributors:

Lee Ki-hyuk – Chief Strategy Officer, Studio Dragon

Seok Kyeong Hong – Professor of Communications, Seoul University

Kyong Yoon – Associate Professor of Cultural Studies, University of British Columbia