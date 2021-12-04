Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds
From: The Listening Post

Omicron coverage in overdrive

The new coronavirus variant has driven frenzied coverage – but with little known for sure, how much is accurate? And, we uncover the story behind the rise of K-drama.

A new coronavirus variant has brought uncertainty back into the pandemic story. With scientists and journalists racing to understand Omicron, news audiences have been left with more questions than answers.

Contributors:
Kai Kupferschmidt – Contributing Correspondent, Science Magazine
Jon Allsop  – Writer, Columbia Journalism Review
Monica Gandhi  – Infectious Diseases Doctor, University of California San Francisco
Mosa Moshabela – Deputy Vice Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu-Natal

On our radar:

Russian state-funded news network RT threatens to sue Meduza, an independent media outlet, over a T-shirt. Producer Flo Phillips tells Richard Gizbert why the words “foreign agent” are at the centre of the dispute.

K-Drama: Riding the Korean Wave

Binge-worthy content, slick production, romantic storylines – the story behind South Korea’s rise as a cultural superpower.

Contributors:
Lee Ki-hyuk – Chief Strategy Officer, Studio Dragon
Seok Kyeong Hong – Professor of Communications, Seoul University
Kyong Yoon – Associate Professor of Cultural Studies, University of British Columbia

Published On 4 Dec 2021
More episodes from
The Listening Post

Sudan’s military coup and the stifling of speech

Video Duration 26 minutes 25 seconds

Hate speech and misinformation in Ethiopia’s war

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds

Climate crisis: Can journalists make the world care?

Video Duration 26 minutes 30 seconds

Arrests and defamation: Bollywood in the dock in Modi’s India

Video Duration 26 minutes 04 seconds
Show more
More episodes from
The Listening Post

Sudan’s military coup and the stifling of speech

Video Duration 26 minutes 25 seconds

Hate speech and misinformation in Ethiopia’s war

Video Duration 26 minutes 00 seconds

Climate crisis: Can journalists make the world care?

Video Duration 26 minutes 30 seconds

Arrests and defamation: Bollywood in the dock in Modi’s India

Video Duration 26 minutes 04 seconds
Show more

Related

Interactive: Mapping Omicron cases

Map: Tracking the Omicron variant

Highly transmissible strain detected in dozens of countries, raising concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Published On 30 Nov 2021
More from TV Shows
Most Read