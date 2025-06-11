Why Trump’s attempts to make peace in Ukraine will fail

Trump often promised to bring peace to Ukraine in one day, but he may be coming to terms with reality.

Despite the White House pressure to end the Ukraine war, which has resulted in face-to-face talks, it has only worsened.

Andrey Kortunov, the former director of the Russian International Affairs Council, tells host Steve Clemons that war is a high priority for Moscow, and a low priority for Washington, so Russia is not in a rush to resolve the conflict according to United States President Donald Trump’s timeline.

Former National Intelligence Council officer Angela Stent argues that the wider Russian strategy is to undo the Western advances made in Eastern Europe after the fall of the Soviet Union.