Rapid US transformation: Is Trump succeeding?

Republican and Democratic strategists assess Trump’s policy priorities from immigration to the economy.

Is United States President Donald Trump leading his nation into economic ruin and authoritarian dystopia or correcting its course after decades of inertia?

Republican strategist James Davis and Democratic strategist Joel Rubin tell host Steve Clemons that Trump has delivered on his promise to “shake the place up”. But not all Americans believe that the economic pain caused by trade wars will lead to long-term gain.

With the Democratic Party in tatters, there is no alternative vision for the country on the horizon, leaving Americans wondering about rising costs and eroding freedoms.