Can the US broker a Ukraine ceasefire?

Russia expert Anatol Lieven explores the options facing Ukraine, Russia and the US.

The deal offered by the United States is an “unfortunate compromise” that should be accepted by Russia and Ukraine, argues Anatol Lieven, director of the Eurasia programme at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

Lieven tells host Steve Clemons that Ukraine’s leaders should acknowledge that the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia over the past years are lost.

He adds that Russia – by accepting a ceasefire on current battle lines – has “given up” on trying to occupy all the territory of Ukraine it had hoped for.

Meanwhile, Europe “has nothing serious to offer” to end the fighting, Lieven says.