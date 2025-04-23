China-US trade war: Can Trump win?

Singaporean geostrategist Kishore Mahbubani argues that China has benefitted from globalisation – but so has the United States.

Veteran Singaporean diplomat Kishore Mahbubani argues that it’s “legitimate” for US President Donald Trump to be worrying about the widening gap between rich and poor in the United States, but his idea to force factory jobs back to the US is probably not going to work.

Mahbubani tells host Steve Clemons that China will be damaged by the current trade war with the US, but “the Chinese are prepared to accept short-term pain for long-term gain”.

The disarray in US policy is “a gift to China,” says Mahbubani. “I don’t see countries walking away from China.”