Yemen chat leak: What does it tell us about Trump’s administration?

US officials downplay a journalist being included in Yemen attack chats, but it sheds light on workings of the White House.

If the sharing of private chats of top United States intelligence officials with a reporter “were a part of an episode of Veep [a satirical US TV series], I wouldn’t have believed it”, former Pentagon official Alex Wagner says.

The chats touched on Yemen, Europe, and other foreign and domestic policy concerns.

Wagner and military affairs journalist Kevin Baron tell host Steve Clemons that the inadvertent inclusion of the journalist in the Signal group chats indicates a level of “carelessness” that is more insidious than the Trump administration cares to admit.

Despite the gravity of the mistake, no one expects any accountability for the officials involved.