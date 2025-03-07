What’s the future of Europe-US relations?

Financial Times US Editor Ed Luce argues that President Donald Trump is declaring a ‘global power vacuum’.

United States President Donald Trump sees many European countries as extensions of the Democratic Party abroad, and thus his “adversaries”, argues Ed Luce, the US national editor at the Financial Times.

Luce tells host Steve Clemons that the string of European leaders “bringing fruits to the volcano” in Washington will not be able to change Trump’s views on Ukraine or Europe in general. “America now sees the world as a jungle,” he says.

The power vacuum left by the US will usher in “a dangerous time … when you have the revenge of geopolitics, the return of history,” Luce says.