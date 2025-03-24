What’s Trump’s plan for the Middle East?

All US presidents say they want to avoid Middle East conflicts. But is Trump setting himself up for more war and turmoil?

In a span of days, Israel resumed its bombing campaign against the people of Gaza, the US launched a war with Yemen, and President Donald Trump threatened Iran to negotiate with Washington or else face war.

But despite all the aggression, is the US getting its way?

Not necessarily, argues Vali Nasr, professor of international affairs and Middle East studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, DC.

He tells host Steve Clemons that “the US and Israel are not looking to establish a regional order that’s acceptable to the region itself.”