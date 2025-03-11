Why is Israel trying to rewrite the Gaza ceasefire?

Former Israeli government adviser Daniel Levy argues Israel will continue to thwart attempts to solidify the ceasefire in Gaza.

As long as Israel keeps moving the goalposts, former Israeli government adviser Daniel Levy argues, there’s no way to reach phase two of the ceasefire in Gaza, which Israel itself signed.

Levy, president of the US/Mideast Project, tells host Steve Clemons that the biggest question is whether the United States, which is the guarantor of the agreement, will allow Israel to scuttle it.

Phase two requires Israel to withdraw from the Gaza Strip and commit to the end of the war, which it is loath to do.