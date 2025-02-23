Can the US and Russia resolve the Ukraine war without Ukraine?

Experts debate the future of Ukraine as the US warms up to Russia and US-European relations shift.

United States President Donald Trump’s administration flipped the script on US-Europe relations in February. European officials were berated for being antidemocratic and were told their involvement was not needed in ending the Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, US and Russian officials started meetings to end that war.

Anatol Lieven, director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute, argues that European fears of Russian expansion are greatly exaggerated.

But Melinda Haring, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, tells host Steve Clemons that it’s dangerous for the US to reverse course on Ukraine and normalise relations with Russia.