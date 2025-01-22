After the pause in Israel’s war on Gaza: What’s next?

After 15 months of relentless killing and destruction, Israel signed a ceasefire deal with Hamas. What’s next?

Israel and Hamas signed a ceasefire agreement that includes the release of Israeli captives in return for hundreds of Palestinians held by Israel. Future phases focus on an Israeli withdrawal and governance and reconstruction of the decimated Gaza Strip.

Former US National Security Council official Charles Dunne tells host Steve Clemons that, with so many moving parts, it’s hard to predict how far the deal will go.

But at the same time, argues Dunne, US President Donald Trump is motivated to close the chapter on the Palestinian-Israeli question and shift his focus to a peace agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel.