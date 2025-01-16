Deciphering Trump: How much is talk, how much is real?

US President-elect Donald Trump assumes office with a wide-ranging ‘Day One’ list of executive orders.

US President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on an array of issues that he promised to resolve on “Day One”, ranging from immigration to oil production.

Host Steve Clemons speaks with Tevi Troy, who served as a deputy secretary in the cabinet of Republican former President George W Bush, and Niall Stanage, White House columnist for The Hill.

Stanage notes that many of Trump’s initiatives will be mired in courts and legislature, even though both chambers of Congress are under Republican control. And Troy argues that Trump’s negotiation tactic is to elevate the rhetoric (ie, threatening tariffs), but then reach practical compromises.