Could Israel be planning a Gaza ‘ceasefire’ for optics only?

American journalist Ryan Grim says it may be risky for Israel to reject a ceasefire in Gaza, even if just to placate Trump.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bet his political future on waiting for President-elect Donald Trump to assume office, argues Ryan Grim, co-founder of Drop Site News.

Grim tells host Steve Clemons that Netanyahu’s gambit paid off, and now he may not be able to reject a ceasefire after January 20 – inauguration day for Trump, who has promised that “all hell will break out” in the Middle East if he does not get his way.

“Whether it holds or whether it’s just something that’s announced so that Trump can celebrate it and say he’s moving on” is the bigger question, Grim says.